Police: 77-year-old man missing in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A reported missing person for you to be aware of.

Police say, Joseph Picard, 77, was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. at his home on Picard Road in Middlesex.

His family says he has recently been exhibiting signs of memory loss.

Search efforts are continuing Thursday and residents can expect to see officers in the area searching for him.

