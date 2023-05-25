Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer.

Police say the driver of the Subaru was 36-year-old Katherine Looby of Waltham.

Last Friday, Looby was driving southbound on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh when police say she crossed over the center line hitting a tractor trailer.

The car caught fire -- spreading to the truck -- which was carry empty kegs to Shelburne.

Police say Looby was at fault.

They say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries.

