Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer.
Police say the driver of the Subaru was 36-year-old Katherine Looby of Waltham.
Last Friday, Looby was driving southbound on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh when police say she crossed over the center line hitting a tractor trailer.
The car caught fire -- spreading to the truck -- which was carry empty kegs to Shelburne.
Police say Looby was at fault.
They say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries.
