Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer.

Police say the driver of the Subaru was 36-year-old Katherine Looby of Waltham.

Last Friday, Looby was driving southbound on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh when police say she crossed over the center line hitting a tractor trailer.

The car caught fire -- spreading to the truck -- which was carry empty kegs to Shelburne.

Police say Looby was at fault.

They say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries.

Related Story:

Deadly crash closes Route 7 in Ferrisburgh

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.