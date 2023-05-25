Quebec man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

UTICA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Prosecutors say a major drug trafficker pleaded guilty Wednesday to smuggling cocaine from the U.S. to Canada through Derby Line.

Guillaume Latour-Laitre, 26, is an executive at a commercial trucking company in Quebec. Through the business, authorities say he trafficked cocaine in a tractor-trailer beginning in 2019.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the trailer and found more than 300 pounds of cocaine.

He faces up to life in prison, and a possible $10 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced October 12.

