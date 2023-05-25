Quebec man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Prosecutors say a major drug trafficker pleaded guilty Wednesday to smuggling cocaine from the U.S. to Canada through Derby Line.

Guillaume Latour-Laitre, 26, is an executive at a commercial trucking company in Quebec. Through the business, authorities say he trafficked cocaine in a tractor-trailer beginning in 2019.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the trailer and found more than 300 pounds of cocaine.

He faces up to life in prison, and a possible $10 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced October 12.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bates
Alburgh woman pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that injured man
A Milton man faces charges after police say he threatened a dirt biker by firing a gun. - File...
Milton man charged with threatening dirt biker with gun
Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a...
Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh - File photo
Woman accused in Vt. ax murder deemed not competent for trial

Latest News

File image
Former New Hampshire doctor pleads guilty in $1.9 million Medicare fraud scheme
Drug overdoses
8 overdoses - one fatal - in 24 hours, St. Lawrence County officials say
File photo
Winooski brewery fined for wastewater violations
Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Police Chief Jon Murad-File photo
Weinberger to ask City Council for redo on Murad confirmation