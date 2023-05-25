Rutland City mayor talks public safety, housing, and new business

RTUALND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Residents elected a new mayor for the first time in six years on Town Meeting Day. Mayor Mike Doenges formerly served as President of Rutland City’s Board of Alderman. During his campaign he laid out a list of things he hoped to change and see improved in the city if elected to take on an even larger leadership role. Now, he’s about three months into the job. Though he’s still early in his term, Channel 3 made a stop in the Marble City to check-in on his campaign promises. Included in those were welcoming of new businesses, public safety improvements, and housing.

