Stop The Bleed program celebrates five years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center is celebrating five years of teaching Stop the Bleed.

The injury prevention coordinator at the hospital says you never know when an emergency situation will arise and it’s important that bystanders are ready to save a life before first responders get there.

The UVM Medical Center’s Stop the Bleed training program offers a free presentation and hands-on learning opportunity for people to learn how to apply a tourniquet properly.

