Students integrate math and art in new mural in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new mural was unveiled Thursday in Burlington thanks to students from the Horizons Alternative High School Program at the Burlington School District.

Students celebrated their achievement of a large mural on Riverside Avenue at the Shell gas station. They worked on the integration of math and art for months to design the different parts of the mural.

The teacher who spearheaded the program says she’s proud of her students for not only tackling art and math but also helping to better their community, as well.

“We wanted to do some public art to bring a little love to this part of Burlington and to get involved to beautify our community because we love it here,” said Ann Gatch, a Horizons special educator.

The mural is also aimed at slowing graffiti in that area of town.

