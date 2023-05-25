Students integrate math and art in new mural in Burlington

A new mural was unveiled Thursday in Burlington thanks to students from the Horizons...
A new mural was unveiled Thursday in Burlington thanks to students from the Horizons Alternative High School Program at the Burlington School District.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new mural was unveiled Thursday in Burlington thanks to students from the Horizons Alternative High School Program at the Burlington School District.

Students celebrated their achievement of a large mural on Riverside Avenue at the Shell gas station. They worked on the integration of math and art for months to design the different parts of the mural.

The teacher who spearheaded the program says she’s proud of her students for not only tackling art and math but also helping to better their community, as well.

“We wanted to do some public art to bring a little love to this part of Burlington and to get involved to beautify our community because we love it here,” said Ann Gatch, a Horizons special educator.

The mural is also aimed at slowing graffiti in that area of town.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bates
Alburgh woman pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that injured man
Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a...
Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7
A Milton man faces charges after police say he threatened a dirt biker by firing a gun. - File...
Milton man charged with threatening dirt biker with gun
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper
Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh - File photo
Woman accused in Vt. ax murder deemed not competent for trial

Latest News

File photo
Balint calls decision to send lawmakers home ‘dangerous’
The Olympic flame cauldron built for the 1980 games has seen better days. Now, town officials...
Northern New York community works to preserve its Olympic legacy
New plans are emerging for the old YMCA building in Burlington.
Owner of former Burlington YMCA to announce renovation plans
Maura Murray
New scholarship celebrates life of woman who vanished in New Hampshire