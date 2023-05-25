Vt. National Guard honors fallen servicemembers ahead of Memorial Day

By Cam Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont National Guard on Thursday paid tribute to the men and women who lost their lives serving our country.

Ahead of Memorial Day at Camp Johnson, a ceremony was held to honor servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony included remarks from Gov. Phil Scott, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vermont’s adjutant general, Gregory Knight.

Also in attendance were several Gold Star families-- those who have immediate family members who died while serving.

Kevin and Vicky McLaughlin lost their son, Scott, in 2005 in Iraq. They say Memorial Day is about remembrance.

“Years ago, Memorial Day was more of a barbecue and get-together with family and stuff... Now, it’s gotten real personal. You know without our soldiers in the past, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Kevin McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says Memorial Day is a chance to connect with other Gold Star families in Vermont. He encourages everyone to take a moment and reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day.

