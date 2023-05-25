Vt. seeks help maintaining parks and paths

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The unofficial start to summer is nearly here, and while Vermont state parks are open some could use a little help.

Vermont has 55 state parks with hundreds of miles of trail space for people to explore. But there are 43 miles in Orange, Washington, and Lamoille counties where the state said, they need help maintaining.

Little River State Park is known for its camping and large reach in central Vermont.

Camp Smith’s trailhead is one of the dozens of locations making up 43 miles In Orange, Washington, and Lamoille counties where the state is hoping to have more eyes on the trails.

“If you strung it all together, the trail would go from the top of Vermont to the bottom of Vermont. So it’s overwhelming. Like if we weren’t able to divide that up and have eyes on all of it, we just wouldn’t be able to maintain it to a good standard,” said Walter Opuszynski with Dept. of Forest, Parks, and Recreation.

Opusynski said at the Little River State Park, for example, there are eight or so trails in the network. They like to have at least two volunteers assigned to maintain a trail. They’re seeking at least 40 additional maintainers to join the crew this year.

“We don’t have partner organizations like Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, Green Mountain Club, VMBA, so we have more of a responsibility for those. Volunteers go out, check out on the trail report back and we can prioritize our approach to addressing the issues,” said Opuszynski.

Opuzynski notes with more people heading out on the trails by the year combined with more storms every year, it takes more work to keep them up to snuff.

So what does a trail maintainer do and what impact do they have on the green mountain state’s outdoor recreation?

“Maintaining, trimming branches that have grown out into the trail, we would like people to focus on blazing, which is creating unique markings to keep people on the tread,” said Jesse Hoover with Dept. of Forests, Parks, and Recreation.

Trail coordinator Jesse Hoover said maintainers go out once in the fall and the spring and help prioritize attention noting you don’t need much previous trail experience to participate.

“We’d like people to maintain erosion control devices. So trails structure that guides water off of the trail? It’s very important,” said Hoover.

The position is volunteer. National trails day is next Saturday when Forest, Parks, and Recreation will be kicking off the maintenance program at Elmore State Park with observing and reporting techniques.

