Vt. state officials offer emerald ash borer prevention advice

File Photo
File Photo(Cabarrus County)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The emerald ash borer flight season starts next week and there are things residents can do to prepare.

The commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation says not to move firewood, use local firewood, and report signs of EAB infestation.

That will help slow the spread of the invasive species, which target ash trees.

Starting around next Thursday, the bug emerges from the infested ash trees, logs, and firewood and tries to find a new host tree and mates.

While out in state parks this year, people may notice fewer trees as crews removed some from the forests.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bates
Alburgh woman pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that injured man
A Milton man faces charges after police say he threatened a dirt biker by firing a gun. - File...
Milton man charged with threatening dirt biker with gun
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree

Latest News

File Photo
N.Y. state parks receive funding for upgrades and maintenance
File Photo
Police: 77-year-old man missing in Middlesex
File Photo
Vt. seeks help maintaining parks and paths
Rutland City Hall
Rutland City mayor talks public safety, housing, and new business