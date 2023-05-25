Vt. state officials offer emerald ash borer prevention advice

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The emerald ash borer flight season starts next week and there are things residents can do to prepare.

The commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation says not to move firewood, use local firewood, and report signs of EAB infestation.

That will help slow the spread of the invasive species, which target ash trees.

Starting around next Thursday, the bug emerges from the infested ash trees, logs, and firewood and tries to find a new host tree and mates.

While out in state parks this year, people may notice fewer trees as crews removed some from the forests.

