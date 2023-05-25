Winooski brewery fined for wastewater violations
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski brewery has been fined for state wastewater violations.
Department of Environmental Conservation officials say Four Quarters Brewery dumped a total of 33,000 gallons of untreated wastewater over a nine-month period into the city’s wastewater treatment facility, violating its discharge permit.
Despite repeated reminders, officials say the brewery didn’t submit a timely management plan and also failed to monitor discharges between September 2021 and June 2022,
The brewery has agreed to pay a fine of $5,035 for the violations.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.