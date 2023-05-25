BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We got the sunshine back today, but it stayed cool for this time of year. There is a warmup on the way just in time for Memorial Day weekend, but first, we have another frosty night on the way for many. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire area except for the Champlain Valley. Most spots will see lows in the low to mid 30s, meanwhile areas along the lake can expect upper 30s and low 40s. Cover up or bring in sensitive plants tonight.

Friday morning will be the last time we have to worry about frost as we turn the corner into warmer temperatures this weekend. Highs on Friday will land in the 60s to low 70s. By Saturday, highs will be well into the 70s to near 80. Starting Sunday, it will feel like summer with highs in the low to mid 80s. That warmth will continue right on into Memorial Day. We could even see some upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic holiday weekend with plenty of sun, no rain, warming temperatures and not too much humidity. Rain chances remain low through the extended forecast as high pressure stays in place.

Enjoy!

-Jess Langlois

