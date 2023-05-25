BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have dried out now in the wake of that cold front that came through here yesterday with that batch of rain. And that looks like it will be the last wet weather we are going to see for the rest of the month of May. We are looking at a long stretch of dry, sunny, and very warm weather right through the holiday weekend and beyond.

There will be lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in. But it will be on the cool side with temperatures topping out only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Take care of your frost-sensitive plants again tonight. It will be clear and cold with areas of frost by Friday morning.

Then a warm-up will begin on Friday. And it won’t be as cold on Friday night.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will feature very summerlike weather . . . lots of sunshine with temperatures rising into the low-to-mid 80s by Sunday and Monday. It will stay that warm through most of next week.

The unofficial start to the summer season will certainly have some serious summer weather. Take MAX Advantage of it! -Gary

