Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have dried out now in the wake of that cold front that came through here yesterday with that batch of rain. And that looks like it will be the last wet weather we are going to see for the rest of the month of May. We are looking at a long stretch of dry, sunny, and very warm weather right through the holiday weekend and beyond.

There will be lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in. But it will be on the cool side with temperatures topping out only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Take care of your frost-sensitive plants again tonight. It will be clear and cold with areas of frost by Friday morning.

Then a warm-up will begin on Friday. And it won’t be as cold on Friday night.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will feature very summerlike weather . . . lots of sunshine with temperatures rising into the low-to-mid 80s by Sunday and Monday. It will stay that warm through most of next week.

The unofficial start to the summer season will certainly have some serious summer weather. Take MAX Advantage of it! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bates
Alburgh woman pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that injured man
A Milton man faces charges after police say he threatened a dirt biker by firing a gun. - File...
Milton man charged with threatening dirt biker with gun
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast