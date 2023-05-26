CVPH Family Medical Center holds Walk with a Doc

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local doctors are trying to get Plattsburgh residents to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle by offering Walk with a Doc.

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has a walk planned for Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

One is held every fourth Saturday with different doctors and the event Saturday is all about the Family Medicine Center. They’ll be talking about how to read nutritional labels.

It’s free and open to all, but participants do have to complete a waiver.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

