Groundbreaking begins on Battlefield Memorial Gateway

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the construction of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway in Plattsburgh.

The project started in 2017 but slowed down during the pandemic.

The park will overlook Crab Island and offer education on the sacrifices made by veterans. The goal is to be completely done by America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

Friday’s groundbreaking on Phase One of the project is at 10 on Battlefield Lane, formerly Sunset Drive.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.