Head-on collision leaves one dead

NEWARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly head-on crash in Newark Vt. killed one and landed three people in the hospital.

Vermont State Police say it happened Thursday night on Island Pond Road in Newark and multiple people are in the hospital.

Police say a man drove a car across the center line and hit another head-on.

He died and one passenger has major-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger was seriously hurt but is expected to survive. The driver of the car that was hit head-on was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The crash is currently under investigation and we don’t know what caused it.

