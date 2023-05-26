New Haven man arrested for arson

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police say a New Haven man intentionally set a home on fire.

Police say crews responded to a home on Hunt Road in New Haven just after 6:00 Wednesday.

Fire crews found the home burning inside and quickly knocked out the flames.

Police say Gary McIntyre, 77 of New Haven started the fire.

He was arrested in Burlington and charged with first degree arson.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in August.

