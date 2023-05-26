New York halts lane closures for Memorial Day travel

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Construction cones and barriers are being picked up so more lanes are open for travel in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul said temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways are suspended starting at 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Hochul said with so many New Yorkers traveling, the goal is to make it easier for everyone to reach their destination quicker and safer. Some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

