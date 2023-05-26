Pacers help Vermont City Marathon racers stay on time

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of runners will race in Sunday’s Vermont City Marathon and many will be taking the course for the first time.

Experts say setting the right pace can be tricky. That’s why there will be a team on the course doing just that.

By the starting area, runners will see people holding signs with times ranging from 3:30 to 5:30 in half-hour increments.

They’ll be running the race in the time they’re holding up to help guide runners through the course on pace. That way racers won’t have to keep checking their watch and can enjoy the scenery.

“If you start with a pace group you’re not going to go out too fast, and that’s the one thing that’s going to ruin your race. If you go out too fast it’s going to catch up with you later,” said Vermont City Marathon pacer Kristin Lundy.

Interested runners can sign up at the expo to join them on the course, or just find them on race day.

