SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential is a sweet guinea pig named Skunk.

This 7-month-old guinea pig was found as a stray in Battery Park, but he is still a super friendly and cuddly guy.

If you are interested in Skunk, reach out to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

