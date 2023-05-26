Police fatally shoot armed man outside NH apartment building

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man armed with a gun died after he was shot by police outside of a Manchester apartment building, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Friday.

Police received a 911 call around 3:25 a.m. for a report of a person who was armed at the building, the office said in a statement.

Police arrived to find a man with a gun. During the encounter, “multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms” and the man was shot, the statement said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died. It was not clear from the statement if the man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

No one else was hurt, the statement said.

(All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Most Read

Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a...
Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7
Joseph Picard
Missing Vermont man found safe
A New Hampshire woman died following a single-car crash in the Upper Valley Wednesday.
New Hampshire woman dies in Fairlee crash
File photo
Winooski brewery fined for wastewater violations
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Newport community members rally behind recently resigned mayor
Utilities to share lessons learned from winter storms
Utility Communication
Morning weather webcast