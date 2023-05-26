Police investigate vandalized pride flag in South Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a pride flag was vandalized in South Burlington.

Police say someone damaged the flag early Thursday morning at a property on Barnsley Street and that the crime is being handled as a “bias incident.”

Police say acts like this “create harm in the community and erode the sense of inclusion our LGBTQIA+ neighbors deserve.”

The incident happens just as Pride Month is about to kick off in June.

