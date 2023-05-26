Randolph covered bridge defaced with vulgar graffiti

EAST RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating graffiti on a covered bridge in East Randolph that has community members speaking out.

Vermont State Police say the graffiti on the Gifford Covered Bridge was reported Sunday. It included vulgar language and images spray painted in red and blue colors. It has since been painted over by the town’s road crew, but the vandalism isn’t sitting well with residents.

“I think it is a shame that they are doing that because covered bridges are quite a tourist attraction here -- we have three in this town alone,” said local resident Carl Pettersen. “It’s a shame that people have to deface property like that because it’s historical.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

