Scott signs overdose prevention bill

File photo
File photo(KWCH)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday signed into law a bill intended to address the epidemic of overdose deaths plaguing the state.

Opioid deaths increased by 10% last year. The new measure allows state-sanctioned drug testing, decriminalizes the mixed opiate buprenorphine, expands access to overdose reversal drugs, and gives additional funding for syringe services throughout the state.

Decriminalize Vermont, a coalition of social service organizations hope the drug-checking services will help address the 93% of fatalities last year that they say were attributed to drugs laced with fentanyl.

