St. Michael’s College names interim president

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Michael’s College has named a new interim president.

Lewis Thayne has been taped by the college’s board of trustees. The former president of Lebanon Valley College starts this summer and will be part of the formal search for a permanent president.

Current president Lorraine Sterritt, in 2018 became the first woman to lead the liberal arts college. She is retiring on June 30th.

