Ukraine mosaic rededicated in Randolph Vt.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A mosaic in downtown Randolph that celebrates the community’s connection to Ukraine was rededicated Friday.

Randolph and the Ukrainian city of Myrhorod have been “sister cities” for more than 25 years. Various fundraising efforts and collaboration have taken place between the two during that time. But town officials say the art in Depot Park, which was recently refurbished, has added significance since the Russian invasion.

“The importance of the rededication is to show that we are still together, it wasn’t just for a short period of time. The relationships are still there and we can still have a connection to folks across the world,” said Jennifer Colby with the Randolph Rotary.

The event coincided with the Randolph Rotary’s annual Chicken Fundraiser in the park which was canceled for several years during the pandemic. That event raised roughly $2,500 which will support various community organizations.

