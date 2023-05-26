Vermont Thunder Veterans ride for Memorial Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Thunder Veterans ride rolls through the state Sunday.

The bikers have cruised across the state for decades, honoring veterans during their Memorial Day drive. Every year, they take the exact same route, cruising up I-89 from Sharon and going all the way to Route 105 in Enosburgh.

Groups across New England join the Vermonters to honor fallen military members.

