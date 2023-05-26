Vt. muzzleloader deer season permit application opens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Applications for a new hunting season in Vermont are now available online.

Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.

The muzzleloader seasons on October 26 to 29 and December 2 to 10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. Wildlife leaders say efforts to manage deer numbers have been successful and the goal now is to maintain current deer numbers in most of the state.

