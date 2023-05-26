Welch outlines cost of national default for Vermonters

National debt debate is still underway as U.S. leaders disagree over the national debt ceiling.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - National debt debate is still underway as U.S. leaders disagree over the national debt ceiling. If the debt limit does not increase, Vermont Senator Peter Welch said a debt default would mean big problems for Vermont.

Welch said a default would put thousands of Vermonters out of work, raise the cost of a mortgage and force seniors to miss social security checks.

He cites a think tank estimate that puts nearly 7,000 Vermonters out of work and 95,000 households missing monthly social security checks which totals $2B in missed payments.

Welch held a roundtable discussion to talk about the issue with local business leaders and reps from state and local government.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a...
Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7
Joseph Picard
Missing Vermont man found safe
A New Hampshire woman died following a single-car crash in the Upper Valley Wednesday.
New Hampshire woman dies in Fairlee crash
File photo
Winooski brewery fined for wastewater violations
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Vermont City Marathon sign-ups still open as racers prepare
Groundbreaking begins on Battlefield Memorial Gateway
Welch outlines cost of national default for Vermonters
Pacers help Vermont City Marathon racers stay on time
Vt. muzzleloader deer season permit application opens