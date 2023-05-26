Welch outlines cost of national default for Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - National debt debate is still underway as U.S. leaders disagree over the national debt ceiling. If the debt limit does not increase, Vermont Senator Peter Welch said a debt default would mean big problems for Vermont.

Welch said a default would put thousands of Vermonters out of work, raise the cost of a mortgage and force seniors to miss social security checks.

He cites a think tank estimate that puts nearly 7,000 Vermonters out of work and 95,000 households missing monthly social security checks which totals $2B in missed payments.

Welch held a roundtable discussion to talk about the issue with local business leaders and reps from state and local government.

