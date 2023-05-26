Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a frosty start for many, we’re warming up just in time for the holiday weekend! It’s a lovely evening with plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay nice and clear overnight tonight. Temperatures tonight won’t be as cold, landing in the 40s for most. Widespread frost is finally behind us. Any frost Saturday morning would be very limited and confined to the coldest spots of the NEK and Adirondacks.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. There will be tons of sunshine as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s for most. A few low 80s are possible in the broader valleys. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s by afternoon. Despite the warmth, humidity is not a concern. Anyone running the VT City Marathon can expect temperatures in the 60s at the starting line, approaching 80 by midday.

Fantastic weather continues into Memorial Day too. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances remain minimal into next week, and we hold on to warmer temperatures too. Highs in the mid 80s are likely by mid-week, with some upper 80s possible.

For anyone heading to the lake this weekend, remember the water temperature is only hovering around 50 degrees. Water temperatures that cold can still be dangerous, so use appropriate precautions.

Enjoy the fantastic weekend!

-Jess Langlois

