BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After yet another cold, frosty start to the day, we will warm up very nicely with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will still end up a little below normal today (normal high in Burlington is now 72°), but it will be a good 10 degrees or so warmer than it was on Thursday.

Then get ready for a spectacular, very summerlike holiday weekend! There will be sunshine galore on Saturday as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s. Starting on Sunday, high temperatures will be getting into the 80s, and staying there through most of next week.

Overnight lows will generally be in the 50s through the holiday weekend and through next week. Humidity levels will be comfortable and winds will be fairly light.

Nothing but MAX Advantage weather for this weekend. Enjoy! -Gary

