36th Annual Essex Memorial Day Parade

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - “It’s Memorial Day, so we got to honor those who have fallen. Honor all those who have brought freedom to us,” said Benjamin Kris of the Vt Army National Guard.

It’s that time of year again Essex Junction is putting on their Memorial Day Parade that’s been around for thirty six years. The event attracts hundreds of people to the downtown area. The parade travels from the fairgrounds going through the center of town past five corners. Vermont’s Army National Guard came to pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving as they do every year military members say they feel honored to be a part of the commemoration.

“It’s a great honor, I mean a lot of us do this to respect the fallen. Those who already served. So doing this parade is really giving back to those who sacrifice so much. I mean freedom isn’t free,” said Kris.

The parade has over twenty different kinds of floats and vehicles being featured in the lineup. Jack Bitter has driven his 1950 Dodge Power Wagon in the parade every year. As a Vietnam Veteran, he says it’s important to use there day to remember history.

“Well I served in Vietnam so it means a lot to me. Just to let our younger generation know what has happened and not to have it repeated again,” said Bittner of Colchester.

Some people watching the parade say they look forward to this every year.

“One of the best, I think in my opinion after living here all these years. They often talk about their favorites. Whether it was the fire trucks, or the bands, or something new that hasn’t been here before. Sometimes we get some new stuff which is great, you know? Like this year we had a few new floats so,” said Steven Jurnak of Essex.

“I like the whole community coming together, It’s really awesome to see everybody,” said Ramona Bilodeau of Essex. Even the Vermont Governor got out to enjoy his annual ride in the parade with combat vets on his motorcycle.

“It’s a great group of people. It’s pretty special for me, my dad was a world war two vet. He was a combat vet as well, so I have a connection with them. They’ve sacrificed a lot for us. This is a way for us to give back and recognize them,” said Governor Scott.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.