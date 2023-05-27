Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a...
Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7
Joseph Picard
Missing Vermont man found safe
File image
NEK crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized
File photo
Winooski brewery fined for wastewater violations
A New Hampshire woman died following a single-car crash in the Upper Valley Wednesday.
New Hampshire woman dies in Fairlee crash

Latest News

Essex-Westford School bus drives into a ditch sending one kid on board to the hospital
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
Plattsburgh City Beach opens for the 2023 season
North Country tourism increasing for the summer season
Plattsburgh city beach
North Country tourism increasing for the summer season
Essex-Westford bus
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
NEK crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized