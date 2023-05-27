Gov. Scott vetoes $8.5 billion state budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the $8.5 billion state budget Saturday; saying the Legislature’s spending levels were too high… and the new taxes and fees would be too big of a burden on Vermonters.

“Here’s the bottom line: I cannot support a budget that relies on new and regressive taxes and fees, combined with the overall increase in base spending that is far beyond our ability to sustain, especially because there is a way to achieve our shared policy goals without them. The risk to Vermonters is too great,” said Scott in a statement released by his office Saturday.

In response to the Governor’s decision Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth released a statement calling the veto “the most flawed and harmful of any in recent memory.”

The budget proposal Scott presented to lawmakers in January included about a 9% increase in spending. The budget the Legislature passed increased it to 13%.

“The Legislature’s budget and the Governor’s differ by about three percent -- with nearly all of that difference flowing to mental health, adult-days and other critical service providers... this veto also freezes expanded emergency funding to municipalities and agencies being asked to provide the actual transition plans for those exiting the General Assistance housing program.” said Baruth.

During a veto session scheduled for June, the Democratic supermajority will attempt to override the budget veto.

But it’s unclear whether they will stick together to override the governor’s veto because a coalition of more than a dozen House Democrats and Progressives have threatened to sustain the veto if more money isn’t added for emergency housing that is set to run out this summer.

Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski also released a statement Saturday, calling upon Governor Phil Scott to declare a State of Emergency, “to address the end of the pandemic-era General Assistance motel program and support a safe transition for people in the program.”

She says Scott’s veto of the FY24 budget, has “brought the issue to the forefront of public attention,” and “the conditions surrounding homelessness in Vermont may constitute an “all-hazards event… requiring urgent action and additional resources.”

Lawmakers are due back in Montpelier on June 20. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

