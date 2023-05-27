One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A school bus crash in Westford, Friday.

Vermont state police say an Essex-Westford school bus driving more than a dozen students home went Into a ditch near Old Stage Road.

Police say the driver was distracted by the kids and the glare from the sun while traveling up a hill. Some students were left with minor scrapes and bruises. One child was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Another bus did pickup with kids as crews pulled the other bus out of the ditch.

