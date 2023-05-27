Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon are investigating a fatal head-on crash.

Police were called to the area of Grove Street and Route 7 last night just after 8:00 p.m. for a crash between a log truck and a pickup truck. When police arrived they found the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the pick up in an embankment. Police say the log truck driver was able to get out, but the driver of the pick up truck was trapped. The driver of the pick up truck died as a result of her injuries. Police are working to determine how the crash happened, and the names of those involved have not been released.

