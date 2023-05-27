Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon

Police in Brandon are investigating a fatal head-on crash.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon are investigating a fatal head-on crash.

Police were called to the area of Grove Street and Route 7 last night just after 8:00 p.m. for a crash between a log truck and a pickup truck. When police arrived they found the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the pick up in an embankment. Police say the log truck driver was able to get out, but the driver of the pick up truck was trapped. The driver of the pick up truck died as a result of her injuries. Police are working to determine how the crash happened, and the names of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
NEK crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized
File image
New Haven man arrested for arson
Former Newport Mayor Beth Barnes
Newport community members rally behind recently resigned mayor
Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a head-on crash with a...
Police ID driver in fatal head-on crash on Route 7
New plans are emerging for the old YMCA building in Burlington, even as police were called...
Owner of former Burlington YMCA to announce renovation plans

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brandon
Essex-Westford School bus drives into a ditch sending one kid on board to the hospital
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
Plattsburgh City Beach opens for the 2023 season
North Country tourism increasing for the summer season