Vt. Congresswoman confident in state banks amid Silicon Valley issues

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Becca Balint wants Vermonters to know their money is safe in Vermont banks.

Balint sits on the Health Care and Financial Services Oversight Subcommittee, banking is within their jurisdiction.

Rep. Balint says after hearing from experts on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in California, she’s had Vermonters ask her if something like that could happen here.

“I want to assure them that our local banks, our community banks are not overleverage just in this way. And so the mistakes that were made out in California were not mistakes that our local bankers are making. So we are on solid footing. Your money is secure in in your hometown bank,” Rep. Balint said.

Balint says she’s proud that Vermont’s banks and credit unions have been acting responsibly.

