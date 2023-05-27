What To Do: Saturday, May 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

Its the first weekend of the Lake Monsters season! Catch the evening game against the Pittsfield suns starting at 6 tonight at centennial field. The first one thousand fans to show up for the game will be given a lake monsters beach towel. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fantastic weather. Tickets for the game start at 6 dollars.

Channel 3 News will also air select Lake Monsters games throughout the season on WYCI. A full breakdown can be found here.

Essex is honoring Memorial Day today with a Memorial Day parade starting at 10 am this morning. The parade begins at Gate F of the Champlain Valley Expo, turns right onto Route 2A, and runs south to five corners - taking another right on Pearl Street back to the expo. This event is free to attend and everyone is encouraged to come.

The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series is hosting the music ensemble, “Crocodile River Music” tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. The group is known for their blend of African and Western musical traditions and feature a wide range of instruments. Next Stage will also be providing a cash bar for the event, and other refreshments will be available for purchase.

This is a completely outdoor concert, so event organizers encourage you to bring chairs and picnic blankets. Tickets cost $20 for adults in advance, $25 at the door, and kids under 12 get in for free.

