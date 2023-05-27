BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful start to the Memorial Day Weekend! Conditions are looking ideal for the Vermont City Marathon. For the start of the race, it will be sunny with a light wind. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s, with dew points in the upper 40s…very pleasant for runners. For viewers, a light jacket is recommended. Heading into early afternoon toward the end of the race, it will be near 80 degrees, so while it will be warm, the humidity level will remain comfortable. Late afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s.

A weak backdoor cold front will pass through Sunday night. This front will move through dry, so no precipitation is expected, except for some clouds. This will cool us down a notch for Memorial Day, but it will still be warm and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Summer-like weather will continue during the week. Plenty of sunshine will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 80s and lows near 60 degrees. The warmest day will be Thursday, when a few locations could hit 90 degrees. It will be a bit more humid by then, but nothing really muggy. The next chance for showers will be Friday, along with possible thunderstorms. This front will leave us with a dry and cooler Saturday, with pleasant highs in the 70s.

