BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Isolated frost cannot be ruled out Saturday morning in spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom, but the rest of the region will remain frost-free. The Memorial Day Weekend is looking excellent, with a taste of summer.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. For the Vermont City Marathon, temperatures will start off in the mid 50s, which will be pleasantly cool for runners. Viewers may want to bring a light jacket. The afternoon will be quite warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will rise into the mid 50s during the afternoon, which is in the comfortable range, though the high end of it. A weak backdoor cold front will come through dry on Memorial Day, but will cool us down a few degrees. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows near 60 degrees.

Very warm weather will continue during the week, with highs in the 80s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, a big change from the weather we’ve been having lately. A weak front may touch off a few thunderstorms on Thursday, otherwise it’s looking like a dry week.

