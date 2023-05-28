Fishing derby in Springfield reeled in the smiles for first time participants

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program and the Springfield VFW Post 771 held their first fishing derby of the season Saturday.

Kids of all ages came with fishing poles in hand ready to see who could catch the biggest fish.

Photojournalist Kerri Nelson captured the sights and sounds.

“I’ve done it a couple times before...but I’m not a real pro,” said first time fisherman, “I’m going to a least try to catch a big fish. A ginormous one...maybe as big as a shark...or maybe a shark.”

“You kids know the magic word for fishing here? The old saying is fishy fishy in the pond bite my worm and make me fawn. Are we ready to go fishing? Yeah! Lets go fishing!” announced organizer Keith Fergunson from the Let’s Go Fishing Program.

“Approximately three hundred eleven to twelve hundred trout. And this year they had a good hatch year down in Bennington it was a warm year this year throughout the winter and the fish really grew good and so they gave us extra fish this year for the kids,” said Ferguson.

“Hayden you’re not supposed to reel it in fast, you’re supposed to roll it in slow,” said a parent.

“Well the favorite part is watching the kids, watching the smiles,” said Ferguson, “the little ones with the poles and the stories they tell. They had a big one that got away you know and every fish they catch is a big smile on their face.”

“I want them to be my pet, I’m going to name them. This one is Richard, this one Bob, and this one Jerry, and this one Bobo,” said one little fisherman.

The Let’s Go Fishing and the VFW will be putting on more fishing derbies as the summer goes on.

