Head on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating after a two car head on crash on Route 105 in Sheldon leaves two people dead.

Police say it happened just after 9:00 p.m. last night on Route 105 near Lumbra Road in Sheldon.

They say 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner of Highgate crossed the center line and crashed head on with another car.

Tanner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chad Miles, Alisha Miles, and 7-year-old Olivia Miles were in the other car. Olivia was transported to the hospital and later died. The crash is still under investigation.

