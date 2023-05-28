Individual tennis state champions crowned

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a beautiful Saturday, the spring championship season kicked off in Burlington as individual tennis state champions were crowned.

On the girls side, Stowe pulled off the three-peat, as Kate Tilgner and Gabby Doehla won in straight sets, while Aroa SanJuan Mas of BFA made history as the first comet to win a girls tennis title.

On the boys side, Khiem Nguyen and Nevin Morton captured the doubles crown for Burlington, while Nathan Kim of Brattleboro dethroned reigning champion Nick O’Donnell.

