Lawyer for trooper in Newfane use-of-force incident says charges negatively impact public safety

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - The lawyer for one of the troopers, cited in connection with a use-of-force incident in Newfane, says the Attorney General’s decision to bring charges in the case has long term consequences for public safety.

This week, a judge rejected the simple assault charge against Ryan Wood and Zachary Trocki.

Only finding probable cause for reckless endangerment.

It’s in connection to an incident in Newfane, where an erratic man fell off a roof after being hit with a bean bag round fired by one of the troopers.

The troopers say they were doing what they were trained to do.

“Knee jerk reaction to charge officers with crimes is really going to dampen how police confront situations where people are in jeopardy and quite frankly it will dampen anybody’s desire to be a Vermont state trooper,” said David Sleigh, Sgt. Wood’s Attorney.

The two troopers are due in court next week.

Attorney General Charity Clark is not commenting on the case.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.