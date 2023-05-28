Locals, Massachusettsans shine at Vermont City Marathon

Women’s record falls, first time winner in men’s race
Women’s record falls, first time winner in men’s race
Women’s record falls, first time winner in men’s race(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont City Marathon returned on a warm, sunny day, and saw a pair of runners from Cambridge, Massachusetts steal the show. Maegan Krifchin was the big winner on the deal, downing a 14-year old record to become the first women’s runner to ever complete the VCM in under 2 hours, 35 minutes, while Louis Serafini was about 50 seconds shy of the men’s record as he claimed his first ever marathon victory.

“Oh I feel great,” Serafini said. “I’ve never won a marathon before so that was kind of my only goal. So to be able to cross the finish line first means a lot.”

“I knew I wanted to hit the course record today,” Krifchin said. “I wanted to be under that and I was today, which is pretty exciting. I just wanted to mark my territory here and make it harder for the next person.”

The fastest Vermont runners were John Stanton-Geddes of Burlington and Jennifer Moltz of Rochester.

“I did not expect that at all.,” Stanton-Geddes said. “I’ve done the event probably the last ten years that they’ve had it in some form. Whether the half or the full. You know, there’s a lot of great runners out there. Did get a little warm out there, was able to hold it together. Love the course, you know those last 6 miles you get to the top of Church Street, it’s just go.”

“Pretty amazing,” Moltz added. “A big accomplishment there and beautiful day so I couldn’t be happier.”

The handcycles went 13.1 miles instead of the full marathon, and it ended up being a repeat of 2018 as Jordan Carrell of South Burlington and Devann Murphy from Keeseville, N.Y. took the titles.

“Yeah I think the half versus the full, you definitely are cranking a lot harder than you normally would because it’s just a shorter race,” Carrell said. “Normally you have to kind of reserve some energy for the second half, but this time I just kinda went all out.”

“It’s pretty cool doing it closer to home, because I actually have like people in the crowd,” Murphy added. “You don’t get that when you’re in New York or Boston or D.C.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Essex-Westford School bus drives into a ditch sending one kid on board to the hospital
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
File photo
Gov. Scott defends winding down of homeless hotels
File photo
Region reels from rash of deadly head-on crashes
File image
NEK crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

Latest News

Team picks up second clean sheet of season
Vermont Green wins home opener in front of sellout crowd
Team picks up second clean sheet of season
Vermont Green wins home opener in front of sellout crowd
Stowe girls three-peat
Individual tennis state champions crowned
Stowe girls three-peat
Individual tennis state champions crowned