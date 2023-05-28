Middlebury women’s lacrosse wins third consecutive national title

SALEM, Va. (WCAX) - For the third straight season in which they competed, the Middlebury women’s lacrosse team won the program’s ninth national championship.

Sophomore Hope Shue turned in her best performance of the season, scoring seven goals in the contest, as Middlebury defeated Gettysburg College 17-9. The Panthers finished the season with a program-record 23 wins, and finished undefeated for the ninth time in program history.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.