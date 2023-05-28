Middlebury women’s lacrosse wins third consecutive national title

Panthers complete undefeated season
Middlebury College Panthers
Middlebury College Panthers(Middlebury College | Middlebury College)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WCAX) - For the third straight season in which they competed, the Middlebury women’s lacrosse team won the program’s ninth national championship.

Sophomore Hope Shue turned in her best performance of the season, scoring seven goals in the contest, as Middlebury defeated Gettysburg College 17-9. The Panthers finished the season with a program-record 23 wins, and finished undefeated for the ninth time in program history.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Essex-Westford School bus drives into a ditch sending one kid on board to the hospital
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
File photo
Gov. Scott defends winding down of homeless hotels
File photo
Region reels from rash of deadly head-on crashes
File image
NEK crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

Latest News

Women’s record falls, first time winner in men’s race
Locals, Massachusettsans shine at Vermont City Marathon
Team picks up second clean sheet of season
Vermont Green wins home opener in front of sellout crowd
Team picks up second clean sheet of season
Vermont Green wins home opener in front of sellout crowd
Stowe girls three-peat
Individual tennis state champions crowned