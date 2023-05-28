Police: Pedestrian recovering after being hit by vehicle in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to Burlington Police, a woman was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night.

Police say it happened on Battery Street, around 10:00 p.m.

We are still working to figure out how the incident happened. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Acting Chief Jon Murad tells Channel 3, the woman is alert and conscious. Police did not issue any tickets.

