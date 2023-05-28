Police: Pedestrian recovering after being hit by vehicle in Burlington

Burlington Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle on Battery St. She is recovering.
Burlington Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle on Battery St. She is recovering.(Courtesy: Michael Jerome)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to Burlington Police, a woman was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night.

Police say it happened on Battery Street, around 10:00 p.m.

We are still working to figure out how the incident happened. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Acting Chief Jon Murad tells Channel 3, the woman is alert and conscious. Police did not issue any tickets.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Essex-Westford School bus drives into a ditch sending one kid on board to the hospital
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
File photo
Gov. Scott defends winding down of homeless hotels
File photo
Region reels from rash of deadly head-on crashes
File image
NEK crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

Latest News

What To Do: May 28
file image
Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester
Colchester gun Threat
file image
Head on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon