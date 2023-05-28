Police searching for missing elderly man in Bradford

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say 77-year-old Burton Covey went to the races at Bear Ridge in Bradford last night, but he didn’t return home. According to Covey’s family, he has Alzheimer’s and gets lost at night. Around 1:45 this morning, Covey was seen at the Cumberland Farms in Woodsville, New Hampshire. He made a call to his wife on the store’s phone, but left before police arrived. Covey was driving a 2007 black Honda ridgeline. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the police.

