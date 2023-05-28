Police searching for missing elderly man in Bradford

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say 77-year-old Burton Covey went to the races at Bear Ridge in Bradford last night, but he didn’t return home. According to Covey’s family, he has Alzheimer’s and gets lost at night. Around 1:45 this morning, Covey was seen at the Cumberland Farms in Woodsville, New Hampshire. He made a call to his wife on the store’s phone, but left before police arrived. Covey was driving a 2007 black Honda ridgeline. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Essex-Westford School bus drives into a ditch sending one kid on board to the hospital
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
File photo
Gov. Scott defends winding down of homeless hotels
File photo
Region reels from rash of deadly head-on crashes
File image
NEK crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

Latest News

Burlington Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle on Battery St. She is recovering.
Police: Pedestrian recovering after being hit by vehicle in Burlington
file image
Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester
Colchester gun Threat
file image
Head on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon
Vermont state police are investigating after a 2 car head on crash on route 105 in Sheldon