Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester

Colchester police are looking for a man they say was threatening other drivers with a gun last night.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester police are looking for a man they say was threatening other drivers with a gun last night. After 8:00 p.m. last night, police received reports an erratic driver near Severance Road in Colchester.

Police say 29-year-old Stephen Bennett passed numerous cars pointing a gun.

Colchester police say Bennett also threatened people with the gun in Winooski.

After police found Bennett and the car near Hidden Oaks Drive in Colchester, they say he took off on foot. He was last seen near Shannon Road and Wentworth Road, and police believe he could still be armed. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

