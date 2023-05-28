Vermont Green wins home opener in front of sellout crowd

Team picks up second clean sheet of season
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 28, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a picture perfect Friday evening, Vermont Green earned its second win of the year, defeating Albany Rush 3-0. A sellout crowd packed Virtue Field to watch the boys in green cruise to a victory.

“It was the best atmosphere I’ve ever had. I’ve never played around all these fans before, so it was great,” Gevork Diabian said. “They were energetic the whole game. Every time I got the ball I just wanted to keep going, keep going, keep going. They were amazing, best fans for sure.”

“Last year, there was so much unknown. The community was learning just like we were. I think they know now, we know, what a special thing this is in the summer,” head coach Adam Pfeifer said. “Obviously it helps us get some of the players we saw on the field today. There’s more guys coming in, and hopefully we can give more good, entertaining performances to the community.”

