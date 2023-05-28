Vt. Open Studio Weekend 2023

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is celebrating an over thirty-year tradition highlighting it’s artists. It is open studio weekend across Vermont where artists open their art space to the public to show off their work. The Vermont crafts council created the event as one hundred and fifty-five art studios participate in the weekend. Each open studio marking their location with a bright yellow sign. The art hound gallery has been apart of open studio weekend for the last 15 years they showcase over three hundred Vermont artists on a regular basis.

They says this is a great way for creators to get exposure.

“Well I enjoy all the different people, and people who are really enthusiastic about art. Love to see all that Vermont has to offer. All up and down there are hundreds of studios that are open and places to visit. To really see the arts and support the arts here,” said John Churchman of the Arthound Gallery.

The Arthound has been nominated for best art gallery in Vermont.

